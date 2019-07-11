Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
Projects
Blogettes
People
Contact
Diving into Sustainable Seafood
by
Océane Boulais
Published: Jul 11, 2019
Internet as an object - documentation
by
Kalli Retzepi
Published: May 14, 2019
The Funnies ('Token' Edition)
by
Yashashree Kokje
and
Océane Boulais
YK
Published: Apr 19, 2019
Unspoken News
by
Agnes Cameron
Published: Apr 17, 2019
YouTune
by
Agnes Cameron
Published: Apr 17, 2019
Topophonia
by
Kalli Retzepi
Published: Apr 16, 2019
Kalli's thesis
Exploring Provenance of Tuna using Distributed Ledgers
by
Océane Boulais
Published: Feb 27, 2019
New Pub on Jul 2
by
Andrew Lippman
Published: Jul 02, 2018
Tokens and Economies
by
Andrew Lippman
NN
+2
Published: Jun 25, 2018
Social tokens
Interesting person profile: Masha Gessen
by
Kalli Retzepi
Published: Jun 19, 2018
MedRec IEEE submission
by
Andrew Lippman
,
Nchinda Nchinda
,
Kalli Retzepi
, and
Agnes Cameron
NN
Published: Jun 05, 2018
Document to outline the MedRec architecture, for a new white paper.
Broadercasting test 2/16/18
by
Andrew Lippman
and
Hisham Bedri
Published: Feb 19, 2018
Crystal Media
by
Amir Lazarovich
and
Dan Novy
AL
Published: Feb 15, 2018
NewsClouds
by
Thariq Shihipar
Published: Feb 15, 2018
PubPub
by
Travis Rich
and
Thariq Shihipar
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Talk Radio
by
Hisham Bedri
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Broadercasting
by
Hisham Bedri
Published: Feb 15, 2018
medrec 2.0
by
Andrew Lippman
,
Nchinda Nchinda
,
Agnes Cameron
, and
Kalli Retzepi
NN
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Wall of Now
by
Tomer Weller
and
David Anderton
Published: Feb 15, 2018
SuperGlue
by
Tomer Weller
,
Jasmin Rubinovitz
, and
David Anderton
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Let's See a Game
by
Mike Hao Jiang
MJ
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Trump is a False God
by
Andrew Lippman
S
Published: Jan 30, 2018
Why Trumpistas are dedicated
Facebook, news and aggregators
by
Andrew Lippman
Published: Jan 30, 2018
Comments on Ethan's Atlantic Article
Listen to America
by
Hisham Bedri
Published: Jan 29, 2018
Solar Micro-Mining on the Bitcoin Blockchain
by
Andrew Lippman
and
Ariel Ekblaw
Published: Mar 09, 2016
Solar-powered Bitcoin mining rigs that transform excess energy capacity from renewable energy into money. Envisions a wide network of rigs.
MedRec: Medical Data Management on the Blockchain
by
Ariel Ekblaw
and
Asaf Azaria
Published: Apr 11, 2016
MedRec applies blockchain smart contracts to create a decentralized content-management system for your healthcare data, across providers.
Playful, decentralized data management systems
by
Kalli Retzepi
Published: Dec 22, 2017
VR for Group Forming Broadcasting
by
Hisham Bedri
Published: Dec 19, 2017
What Net Neutrality Means for the World
by
Andrew Lippman
Published: Dec 15, 2017
The International implications of net neutrality decision.
Neutrality 2017
by
Andrew Lippman
Published: Jan 30, 2018
MedRec Meng Thesis
by
Nchinda Nchinda
NN
Published: Dec 05, 2017
Enlightened: Broaden your views
Published: Jan 30, 2018
What is the Mainstream Media Anyway
by
Kalli Retzepi
Published: Dec 22, 2017
New Pub on Oct 20
by
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
, and
Andrew Lippman
T
H
C
Published: Oct 22, 2017
Hisham's Thesis proposal
by
Hisham Bedri
Published: Oct 26, 2017
Doc for Placards
by
Viral Team
VT
Published: May 04, 2018
Viral Communications
RSS
Legal
Published with