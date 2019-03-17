URL: https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/youtune/overview/

Seemingly an old TV box which turns out to offer an abundance of control over content selection: each aspect of news can be selected for using old-style controls. The main goal is to make people aware of their choices and biases and to make them curious to tune the controls and to watch something different. Hitting the TV resets the controls to random values and lets user discover completely new unexpected content.