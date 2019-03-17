Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Home
Published on Apr 17, 2019

YouTune

by Agnes Cameron
Published onApr 17, 2019
YouTune

URL: https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/youtune/overview/

Seemingly an old TV box which turns out to offer an abundance of control over content selection: each aspect of news can be selected for using old-style controls. The main goal is to make people aware of their choices and biases and to make them curious to tune the controls and to watch something different. Hitting the TV resets the controls to random values and lets user discover completely new unexpected content.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Viral Communications
Published with