Wall of now visualized the processing from SuperGlue. It runs in real time, all the time. News from 14 television channels is arrayed by topic and import. Each story is acessible and can be replayed on demand. It shows a picture of the world as of this moment as reflected by broadcast media. The new addition is a column that organizes information in terms of affect. The point being that how we say something can be as important as what we say