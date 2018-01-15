Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
ProjectsHome
Published on Feb 15, 2018

PubPub

by Travis Rich and Thariq Shihipar
Published onFeb 15, 2018
PubPub

PubPub implements publication the way the web was designed: collaborative, evolving, and open. We do so in a graphical format that is deliberately simple and allows illustrations and text that are programs as well as static PDFs. The intention is to create a distributed alternative to academic journals that is tuned to the dynamic nature of many of our modern experiments and discoveries— replicated, evaluated on-the-fly, and extended as they are used. It is being used for journals and for engaging people with the diffusion of genetically edited species to combat Lime disease and mosquito-borne infections. All viral work will move from the web to PubPub.

We are working closely with the MIT Press to host a series of active journals and books. We share a mutual goal of improving PubPub to support full real-world publishing pipelines and applications.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Viral Communications
Published with