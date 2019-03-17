Skip to main content
Published on Apr 17, 2019

Unspoken News

by Agnes Cameron
People: Veronika Eickhoff, Andrew Lippman

URL: https://www.media.mit.edu/projects/unspoken-news/overview/

How something is presented can be as important as the message itself. We aim to use various artificial intelligence techniques to model the "subcarriers of information" present in a TV newscast, to automatically detect and understand visual and auditory cues beyond the spoken word including the layout of the set, the affect of the participants, the nature of the motion, and other cues. This would enable a broad-range, comprehensive analysis of how news presentation is trying to shape the public political debate. Insights in this area are of vital importance in the age of political polarization and election meddling.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
