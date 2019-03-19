Skip to main content
Published on Apr 19, 2019

The Funnies ('Token' Edition)

by Yashashree Kokje and Océane Boulais
What is this

Funny stories we’ve come across as we dig through the bowels of Github repositories for research on ‘token quality based on source code’. In each strip, we check out interesting-looking code, look up a token’s perceived value and ask questions.

Strip #1: Arcblock

Context

  • 364 repos out of 12,141 (2%) do not have open issues or issues enabled

  • Arcblock is ranked #161 by CoinMarketCap (very actively traded)

    • No public members; no issues enabled, therefore no open issues

    • Pushed recently (March 2019)

    • Website is active: https://www.arcblock.io/en/

      From the site: “Our development framework features hundreds of open-source components, flexible SDKs and documentation.”

      So...I sent them a tweet...

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
