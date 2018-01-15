Skip to main content
Published on Feb 15, 2018

Talk Radio

by Hisham Bedri
Published onFeb 15, 2018
Recent analysis has shown that there is more polarization in Internet-poor and older communities than there is among those who get their news online. One potential reason for this is talk radio. It is available everywhere in America and is listened to by most of the local population. We have an AR representation of the United States that shows what is on-the-air where and let's you listen in. We are also starting to analyze the content and affect of these broadcasts.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
