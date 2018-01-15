Glue digests media and creates metadata. It coordinates the flow of media among an extensible set of asynchronous python processing modules. The growing set of existing modules analyzes web pages, video, and exogenous data such as tweets and creates fine-grained metadata, including frame-by-frame analysis for video. Currently, the system provides named-entity extraction, audio expression markers, face detectors, scene/edit point locators, excitement trackers, and thumbnail summarization. Glue includes a video recorder and processes 14 DirecTV feeds as well as video content scraped from the web. We are making it an open, distributed platform.