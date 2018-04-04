Doc for Placards

Placard documentation:

Broadercasting Field Tests:

Team: Hisham Bedri, Andy Lippman, Mike Hao Jiang, Studio 125, Diginovations

Put the truck on your head to create a pop-up live-broadcast production studio. This multiplies the impact that media has to gather attention and facilitates presentation of multiple perspectives in a unified environment. We conducted three live tests of the system to produce alternative broadcasts and bring in diversified sources. On the screen you can see 20 minutes of the broadcasts split over space. On the left is the traditional broadcast, in the middle is our broadcast, and the right is a view of the VR studio.

Listen 2 America:

Team: Kalli Retzepi, Hisham Bedri, David Anderton, Andy Lippman

Studies have shown that the generation which is becoming the most polarized is the one that isn’t using the internet. Could we observe the same polarization that we see on the internet in other media? We explore where people are listening to conservative talk radio in America to get a sense for what America hears.

News You Don’t See (Globe):

The feed has become the standard method of informing ourselves, but is a bottomless hose really the best way to stay informed? We demonstrate what it means to see news that’s geolocated, allowing users to both actively explore a broader range of stories in an entertaining fashion.

Blockgram: Fighting fake-videos with blockchain timestamps

We can’t really be sure that any image is real anymore. Consumer applications exist to place arbitrary faces on arbitrary bodies. Digital reconstructions allows us to move lips to say words that were never spoken aloud. Blockgram is an exploration into how cameras can be directly connected to the blockchain so every photo is hashed and placed on a distributed, untamperable ledger. When a photo is edited, the original author can point to a hash on the blockchain and show their version came first. When an image goes viral the author can claim ownership. When a file is transferred we can verify it wasn’t manipulated in transit.

News-Sense: Deep-GifGif

Sometimes it’s not about what was said, but how the news made you feel. We explore sentimental subcarriers of information in news clips by training an emotional classification model on human-labeled GIFs.

Fifty Nifty 2:

What is a democracy if you can’t mobilize your own network? The original Fifty Nifty platform enabled users to mobilize their networks to call their representatives. Take two allows users to mobilize their networks for activism, revolutions, and even voting.

MedRec

Team: Andy Lippman, Agnes Cameron, Britney Johnson, Kalli Retzepi, Nchinda Nchinda, Ariel Ekblaw

MedRec is the combination of a social need with a technological enabler. We use an open, decentralized, extensible, and non-commercial blockchain to provide personal agency over individuals' medical records.

MedRec User Interface

Team: Kalli Retzepi, Agnes Cameron, Britney Johnson

Text:

The MedRec web client makes management of personal records engaging and useful.

It renders data from local SQLite databases for viewing and provides the users with update notifications, data sharing, retrieval, and programming options.

Slantometer

Team: Kalli Retzepi, Rachana Lingutla

This visual exposes perceived latent media bias (slant) in the evening broadcast shows of three major news channels: ABC, FOX and NBC. The coverage of events over several days was examined by people on Mechanical Turk. We show underlying facts, context, and the evolution of editorial slant derived from the event.

Let's see a game

Team: Andy Lippman, Mike Hao Jiang, Hisham Bedri

In "Let's see a game" we expose the different perspectives in TV sports & news to build broadcasting systems that unify rather than divide. Synchronous events are presented as a single event with a "bias knob" instead of a "channel knob".

Spatial News

Team: Hisham Bedri, Andy Lippman:

We utilize augmented reality to create news-widgets that sits on your desk that give you a constant update. It gives a bird’s eye perspective on locations and issues, allows an exploration across time, and enables more interactive storytelling.