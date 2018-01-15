NewsClouds explores how trending news topics are being discussed differently by various media sources, such as news broadcasts or Twitter. Instead of algorithmic comparisons, NewsClouds uses a Human-In-The-Loop model by emphasizing the difference in vocabulary between the two sources. Users can select key words and phrases to see the context in which they are used by any source. NewsClouds can be a way of uncovering new aspects of a story or visualizing biases in rhetoric between sources.