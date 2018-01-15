medrec 2.0

When breaking news occurs, initial reports contain the basic facts that are known at the time. As coverage continues, we hypothesize that news organizations add context and ultimate, their own perspective to the developing story. We are analyzing this in both the short-term, i.e., the duration of a story, and in the long term, measured in years. To date, we have presented stories to mechanical turk to test the survey methods and we have a visualization of the results. We will then open it up to wider analysis.