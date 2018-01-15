Skip to main content
Published on Feb 15, 2018

medrec 2.0

by Andrew Lippman, Nchinda Nchinda, Agnes Cameron, and Kalli Retzepi
When breaking news occurs, initial reports contain the basic facts that are known at the time. As coverage continues, we hypothesize that news organizations add context and ultimate, their own perspective to the developing story. We are analyzing this in both the short-term, i.e., the duration of a story, and in the long term, measured in years. To date, we have presented stories to mechanical turk to test the survey methods and we have a visualization of the results. We will then open it up to wider analysis.

Agi - Agnes Melton:

I am a full time practicing anesthesiologist (for over 20 years). I suffer from a chronic, persistent lack of information about the patient in front of me in the preoperative area. Cardiac, pulmonary, general medical workups seem to always have been done at other institutions - the results of which are not available to me due to EHR incompatibility. We either forge ahead and hope for the best or spend a lot of valuable operating room time waiting in front of the fax machine for a copy of the test results to arrive (if they are even available). In this supposed “Age of Information”, it seems inexcusable. I profoundly share your interest in advancing a project of this type that promises to significantly improve patient care. Please let me know how I can help.

Jerry Hall:

I’ve been to a spate of medical appointments (~40 in last six months from 10+ providers). I’ve been documenting all, including getting results, reports, imagery etc. and keeping a very brief journal. If this is something that might interest you I’d be down with sharing in the interest of advancing your project. Thanks!

