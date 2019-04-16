Skip to main content
Topophonia
by
Kalli Retzepi
Published: Apr 16, 2019
Kalli's thesis
Crystal Media
by
Amir Lazarovich
and
Dan Novy
AL
Published: Feb 15, 2018
NewsClouds
by
Thariq Shihipar
Published: Feb 15, 2018
PubPub
by
Travis Rich
and
Thariq Shihipar
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Talk Radio
by
Hisham Bedri
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Broadercasting
by
Hisham Bedri
Published: Feb 15, 2018
medrec 2.0
by
Andrew Lippman
,
Nchinda Nchinda
,
Agnes Cameron
, and
Kalli Retzepi
NN
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Wall of Now
by
Tomer Weller
and
David Anderton
Published: Feb 15, 2018
SuperGlue
by
Tomer Weller
,
Jasmin Rubinovitz
, and
David Anderton
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Let's See a Game
by
Mike Hao Jiang
MJ
Published: Feb 15, 2018
Solar Micro-Mining on the Bitcoin Blockchain
by
Andrew Lippman
and
Ariel Ekblaw
Published: Mar 09, 2016
Solar-powered Bitcoin mining rigs that transform excess energy capacity from renewable energy into money. Envisions a wide network of rigs.
MedRec: Medical Data Management on the Blockchain
by
Ariel Ekblaw
and
Asaf Azaria
Published: Apr 11, 2016
MedRec applies blockchain smart contracts to create a decentralized content-management system for your healthcare data, across providers.
MedRec Meng Thesis
by
Nchinda Nchinda
NN
Published: Dec 05, 2017
Viral Communications
