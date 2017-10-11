For general questions and interests, please contact the group administrator:

Deb Widener

617-253-9805

dw[at]media.mit.edu



How to Apply

Graduate Students

If you are interested in the Media Lab Master's or PhD program, please visit the Media Lab admissions page and the MIT admissions page. All applications must go through the Media Lab.

UROPS

If you are interested in doing a UROP with the Viral Communications group, please contact the group member whose work best aligns with your interests. More information about the UROP program can be found on the MIT UROP page.